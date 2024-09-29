Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp step out for dinner in LA

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp indulge in dinner at Catch Steak.

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp enjoyed a cozy night out in Los Angeles, where they were spotted holding hands while leaving the popular celebrity hotspot, Catch Steak, on Saturday, September 28.

The actor and musician donned an all-black outfit featuring a hoodie and matching pants, exuding a casual yet stylish vibe.

Alyce complemented her boyfriend's look with her own chic dark attire, which included a long-sleeved shirt with white stripes and matching pants.

Both stars accessorized with sunglasses as they made their way out of the bustling California restaurant known for its star-studded clientele.

This outing follows their earlier casual date night on September 23, where the couple was seen leaving the upscale restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

Just days before their romantic dinner at Catch Steak, Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp celebrated a significant family milestone: the wedding of Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, to her longtime partner, Joe Hooten.

The lavish ceremony, attended by Foxx, Huckstepp, and family friends—including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.



Jamie and Alyce have been together for over a year, with a source confirming their relationship to PEOPLE in August 2023 after they were spotted together at the same Nobu location in Malibu.

An insider praised Huckstepp, stating she "couldn’t be nicer or more perfect" for the actor.