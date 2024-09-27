Jennifer Lopez heartbroken as Ben Affleck moves forward with divorce

Jennifer Lopez's attempts to reconcile with Ben Affleck have allegedly fallen short, as Affleck seems determined to proceed with their divorce.



According to Closer magazine, Lopez had hoped filing for divorce would prompt Affleck to reconsider their relationship.

However, Affleck remains unmoved, showing no signs of attempt to stop the split.

The couple recently met at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their children, allegedly on her initiation.

An insider revealed, "Lopez orchestrated the meet-up to project a sense of unity, particularly for the sake of their children."

Despite her public strength, Lopez is privately struggling with the situation.

A source noted, "Lopez has admitted to missing Affleck and had hoped her decision to file for divorce would prompt him to take action to repair their marriage."

Unfortunately, Affleck's determination to continue with the separation has left Lopez "heartbroken."

As their divorce nears its final stages, Lopez's efforts to rekindle their relationship appear to be in vain.