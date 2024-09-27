Shailene Woodley praises Kate Winslet for giving valuable Hollywood career advice

Shailene Woodley on receiving valuable advice from Kate Winslet in Hollywood

Shailene Woodley has recently revealed she received valuable advice from Kate Winslet after joining Hollywood.



During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Divergent actress said, “I've been blessed to have people, at a young age, show up in a really real, truthful, pure way.”

Shailene told Drew, “Kate was someone who set her straight early in her acting career.

The Never Been Kissed actress asked, “Did Kate Winslet actually, was she someone who was, like, a good sounding board for you?”

Shailene replied, “Beyond. I mean, you guys, she's so, not to overuse the word real, but she's just real. She is who she is, and she's not afraid to be who she is. And she's done the hard work.”

Drew mentioned, "I read a quote of hers recently that I really appreciated, which was she said, 'I wish I had had the gumption and confidence that I have now as a woman, as a young girl when I came out in Titanic and, particularly men, commented on my body shape and size and how I would not have allowed that at all and I would have shut it down right there and then.' And I'm like, wow.”

The Fault In Our Stars actress explained, “What’s cool about that is she maybe didn’t do that for herself but she did do it for me. She absolutely did.”



“Because we worked together. I was 21. I had all, you know, the influx of public life and being told 'you should look a certain way' or 'you should be a certain thing' or 'don't eat that' or 'do this' or 'dye your hair a different colour,’” pointed out Shailene.

The Insurgent actress added that Kate “absolutely sat me down, held my shoulders, did this, and was like, ‘No, no, no, that's not who you are. This is the truth’”.

“Kate gave me that moment… And I wouldn't— I would not be who I am today without her, singlehandedly,” added Shailene.