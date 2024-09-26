Is James Middleton's health update on Princess Kate satisfactory?

The Princess of Wales has quietly resumed her royal duties

James Middleton has provided a health update on Princess Kate following her completion of chemotherapy.

The 37-year-old father shared the update during a recent interview while promoting his new book, Meet Ella, which details how his cherished dog helped him through a battle with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Speaking to the news programme USA Today about his eldest sister, James said: "She’s doing ok."

He continued: "It’s not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going.

"But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs.

"And like anything, it takes time to process."

James's comments come as Kate has begun to take small steps back into royal life.

The Princess of Wales, 42, has quietly resumed her royal duties, focusing on her Early Years projects behind the scenes. She has also attended church services with her family as part of her recovery from a challenging year.

Over the weekend, the mother-of-three was spotted arriving at Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral alongside Prince William.

It was later revealed that the couple had taken a brief trip to Scotland, while their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, remained in Windsor.

This appearance came shortly after the Princess hosted her first work meeting in over nine months, marking the beginning of her gradual return to public life.

Last Tuesday, she convened a meeting at Windsor Castle with those involved in her Early Years initiative, which highlights the crucial role early childhood plays in shaping the adults we become.