Halsey checks in after seizure hospitalises her for days: 'Very scary'

Halsey shared a video from the hospital bed alongside finance Avan Jogia

Halsey recently landed in the hospital after suffering a seizure.

The 29-year-old singer, who is battling chronic illnesses, updated fans about her health upon returning home after a few days’ stay in the hospital.

On Wednesday, Halsey shared an Instagram video from a hospital bed, with fiancé Avan Jogia by her side.

In the clip, Halsey flashed a peace sign, the IV in her arm visible as she and Jogia said in awkward unison, “Happy Late Bi Visibility Day.”

She further wrote in the caption, “This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

Halsey reassured fans in a follow-up Q&A on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!”

She later revealed the cause of the hospitalisation: “I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”

Born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, Halsey has long been transparent about her health struggles. Back in June, she revealed that she was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus and T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

The Grammy-nominee also battles multiple chronic conditions such as endometriosis, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and POTS.