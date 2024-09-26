Katy Perry shares surprising encounter with Madonna

Katy Perry recently opened up about her experience meeting Madonna on the Australian TV show The Project.
Perry recalled, "Madonna was super nice, but it wasn't easy to get her tick of approval."
She explained, "Well, it took a minute because she was testing me. And then she became super nice to me."
Although Perry didn't elaborate on the specifics of Madonna's "test," she expressed gratitude for the Queen of Pop's eventual support.
"She just does her Madonna thing," Perry said. "She would invite me to a party and we had to do a photoshoot together, which was amazing. She's the greatest."
Perry credited Madonna as an inspiration for her latest album, 143.
"I owe this album to her," Perry stated, highlighting Madonna's influence on her work.
