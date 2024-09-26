 
September 26, 2024
Entertainment

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Garcia ‘can now focus on’ divorce, custody

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia can legally settle their divorce and other post-split matters

By Web Desk
September 26, 2024
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia divorce gets simpler 

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia seemed to have gotten easier after the domestic violence charges against Chigvintsev were dropped on Tuesday.

“We can now focus on negotiating a shared 50/50 custody schedule. Fortunately, Artem has been able to spend time with Matteo almost every day since 8/29/2024 incident,” Chigvintsev lawyer, Ilona Antonyan, told People in a statement.

“He is a very dedicated, interactive, nurturing, and loving parent,” she added.

“I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped,” Chigvintsev said upon the drop of charges. “This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

The statement came as the attorney defended her client from the domestic violence charges pressed against him earlier.

“My understanding of the investigated facts surrounding the 8/29/24 incident have led me to conclude from the beginning that Artem was not the primary aggressor,” she told People.

“I believe that to be true even if the burden of proof would be the preponderance of evidence, which is the standard of proof in family court.”