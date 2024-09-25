Prince Harry reveals 'Special Face' on his lock screen

Over recent years, the Duke has campaigned about the dangers of social media

Prince Harry criticised social media platforms, claiming they are "force-feeding" children mindless content.

He accused these companies of treating young people as "human experiments" and emphasised the need for accountability in the digital landscape, warning that children are being "targeted" by these platforms.

"Why are we holding them to the lowest ethical standards?" he asked the audience.

"We were promised a human experience. Instead, we’ve been a human experiment."

During his speech, Harry urged people to stand up against "insanely powerful" social media companies.

He said: "My lock screen is a picture of my kids. What’s yours?"

As images of young people on mobile phone lock screens appeared on the screen behind him, he continued: "These children and thousands more meant the world to their families.

"Their beautiful faces you see before you, their smiles, their dreams, all lost, all too soon, and all because of social media."

The audience laughed as Harry said: "Some say kids will be kids and well, that may well be true, kids may get into trouble. I know a thing or two about that."

But added: "Our kids are being targeted. The harmful effects of social media are made by design.

"Why do the leaders of these insanely powerful social media companies still refuse to change?

"If corporations unabashedly lack responsibility, it doesn’t mean we should do the same."

Concluding his speech, the royal invited everyone to "open your eyes, ears and hearts to these realities and to channel our power, resources and intelligence toward meaningful action".

He said: "All we have today, in this moment, stems from the defiance of boundaries we once thought existed. We split the atom. We’ve walked on the moon. We are more than equipped to tackle this.

"The future of our world and our youth depend on it. We all just need to want it enough, and I know that I do."