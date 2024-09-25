King Charles, Queen Camilla's stunning photos released

King Charles, Queen Camilla's new stunning photos released

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are gearing up for their much-anticipated trip to Australia and Samoa, look stunning in newly released photos.

The Royal Family and Elephant Family's social media accounts jointly shared adorable pictures of the King and Queen with a message.

The iconic photos of the couple were captioned: "This September we celebrate 10 years of The King and Queen as Joint Royal Presidents of @ElephantFamily, the charity founded in 2002 by Her Majesty’s late brother, Mark Shand."

It added: "Continuing his legacy and passion for conservation, the charity works with local communities to protect elephants and other wildlife, by restoring biodiversity, supporting coexistence and monitoring habitats across 560,188 acres in South Asia."

Elephant family reportedly works in partnership with home grown, in-country conservation experts on the ground to tackle the challenges facing Asia’s wildlife and the indigenous communities that live alongside them.

