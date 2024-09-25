Diddy's kids break silence on late mom Kim Porter's alleged leaked memoir

Diddy and Kim Porter share three children together

Diddy’s children can no longer stay silent amid “horrific conspiracy theories” surrounding their late mother, Kim Porter, following the rapper’s recent sex trafficking arrest.

On Tuesday night, Christian, 26, twins Jessie and D’Lila, 17, and their older brother Quincy, 33, posted a joint message on Instagram to halt what they called “hurtful and false rumours” regarding their parents’ relationship and Porter’s untimely death.

The children wrote: “We have seen so many hurtful and false rumours circulating about our parents... about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out.”

Porter, who had an on-off relationship with Diddy from 1994 to 2007, died of pneumonia in 2018. Since her death, conspiracy theories have swirled about foul play, which have only intensified following Diddy's indictment for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Their statement also refuted claims made in a recently leaked memoir titled Kim’s Lost Words, purported to be written by Porter, which details Diddy’s alleged misconduct. The children firmly denied this, stating, “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue.”

They concluded by asking for respect for their mother’s legacy instead of making a “spectacle” of the tragedy: “Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”