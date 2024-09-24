Kendall Jenner turns heads at Paris Fashion Week with bold look

Kendall Jenner turned heads with her stunning appearance at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, setting the bar high for fashionistas at the show.

The supermodel, who was the showstopper at a star-studded show of L'Oreal, hit the runway in a stylish body-hugging red outfit featuring a semi-sheer bra and corset detail.

Kendall completed her look with the coordinated elbow-length gloves and the bold red lipstick.

Alongside Kylie Jenner’s sister other models including Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Cindy Bruna, Kensington Tillo and Cara Delevingne set the ramp walk on fire at the event.

Previously, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star amazed her fans with her blonde hair transformation at Milan Fashion Week.

Notably, the second-youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling did not make an appearance on the runways of Milan Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

On the personal front, Kendall and the NBA player Devin Booker sparked reunion rumours in February this year, after being in an on-and-off relationship with Booker.