Kaia Gerber desperately trying to save relationship with Austin Butler

As Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber near their three-year anniversary, the couple appears to be headed towards a split given their growing differences.

The lovebirds, who began dating some time in December 2021, come from different backgrounds, which is becoming a breaking point in their relationship.

A friend close to the couple told Life & Style that the pair “always had a lot of things working against them” and the major one is the big culture difference between how they were brought up.”

Kaia is the daughter of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford and started modelling at the age of 10. Meanwhile Austin belongs to a humbler background and is currently focused on his career.

“Austin is a good guy, but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship,” the insider told the outlet. “At least that’s how it looks when you spend time with them as a couple.”

However, the insider noted that Kaia is “not ready to let him go” and “is trying to up her game and stay interesting” to her beau.

Meanwhile, Austin is “outgrowing this relationship and, long term, is going to have a better time with a woman who didn’t grow up with world-famous parents.”

They continued, “He needs to be with somebody he has more common ground with, and it looks like that’s slowly dawning on him. But Kaia doesn’t want this to end.”