Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's former classmate makes 'bold' confession

Baywatch star Traci Bingham exposes Ben Affleck, Matt Damon in recent update

Baywatch star Traci Bingham is making a bold confession about her high school classmates, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The 56-year-old, who attended the same Boston-area high school as the two Hollywood stars in the 1980s, shared that the Good Will Hunting stars had it in them since the beginning.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Bingham opened up about their Boston-area alma mater, Cambridge Rindge and Latin School.

She told the outlet, "It was just one of these schools where everyone was very much into theatrics.

"So I knew that people who were taking the acting classes, I knew that [Affleck and Damon] were going to go to be something huge."

Later on, Damon went on to Harvard University while Affleck attended the University of Vermont before he decided to transfer to Occidental College in Los Angeles.

The duo co-wrote the screenplay for their 1997 Oscar-winning film, cementing their status in the film industry.

Recalling the first time Damon and Affleck came out with their record-breaking film, Bingham said of her former classmates, "When Matt and Ben first came out with their movie Good Will Hunting [in 1997], it was so huge. And I just knew from there, I mean, I knew they were going to be Oscar winners. So it was just very, very exciting."

Describing the actors in their teens, the Baywatch star said, "Matt, he was just kind of a goofball. He was always fun, he used to break dance, he always used to make people laugh, and he was just the life of the party.

"Ben and Casey, his brother, I just couldn't believe how tall he was. And he was always just so tall and so sweet."

Damon and Affleck's Good Will Hunting bagged nine nominations at the 1998 Academy Awards, establishing a reputation in the industry.