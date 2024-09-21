Prince Harry to attend WellChild Awards in London, maintaining 16-year patronage

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK later this month for a high-profile charity event in London, where he will attend the prestigious WellChild Awards in his role as the charity's patron.



The Duke of Sussex has held this position for 16 years, choosing to maintain his ties with the national charity for seriously ill children even after stepping back from his royal duties.

WellChild is one of the few UK-based charities Harry retained links with following his departure from royal life and his move to the US.

The Prince made a solo appearance at Kevin Costner's star-studded charity concert after Meghan Markle reportedly missed the event due to illness.

The Duke of Sussex took to the stage at the One805Live! concert, hosted at Costner's stunning oceanside estate in California, to honor a heroic Santa Barbara helicopter pilot.

The event, dedicated to celebrating the bravery of first responders, drew a crowd of A-listers, including Jeff Bridges, Rob Lowe, and Pink.

While Harry and Meghan both attended last year’s event, many were hoping for a repeat appearance from the Duchess. However, a source revealed to The Mirror that "the word is she is sick and could not make it."

Harry, dressed sharply in a navy blue suit and light blue shirt, addressed the crowd early in the evening after arriving around 7 p.m.

He presented an award to local helicopter pilot Loren Courtney, cracking a joke that both of them felt more comfortable behind the controls of a helicopter than standing on stage.



After his appearance at the concert, he is expected to head to New York for a series of engagements, including the Diana Awards and an event hosted by the Halo Trust, a charity closely associated with his late mother, Princess Diana.



