Prince Harry reclaims spotlight from Prince William with power move

Prince Harry reclaims spotlight from Prince William in new outing

Prince Harry paid a heartfelt tribute to a notable figure in his new public appearance, seemingly taking the spotlight from his brother Prince William after his Scotland trip.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex attended the star-studded event One805LIVE! Concert which was hosted by Kevin Costner. The program aimed to raise funds for the Santa Barbara County First Responders and also paid tribute to the police officials for saving people's lives in need.

The former working royal took the stage of the event and honoured the helicopter pilot Loren Courtney.

As reported by People magazine, Harry said about the air support pilot, "As you've probably heard already, 22 years [of] military service over 10,000 hours and rarely sees his family because he's always here flying helicopters."

In response, he said, "I do this because I love doing it and I love doing it for the county of Santa Barbara. It's a rewarding experience whenever we go out, either putting out fires or rescuing somebody in the back country or medical evacuations from vehicle accidents or doing the law patrol, keeping citizens safe."

Notably, Harry's appearance came after his estranged brother made the headlines due to his passion project Homewards.