Meghan Markle breaks silence after being dubbed 'Duchess difficult'

Meghan Markle has reportedly reacted to the shocking claims about her work ethic through an Archewell’s insider.

For the unversed, The Hollywood Reporter previously dubbed the former Suits actress "Duchess difficult." As per the media outlet, an ex-employee claimed she "marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders."

Now, a few sources have reached out to GB News and debunked the growing speculations about the Duchess of Sussex's bad behaviour towards her staff members.

An insider called these comments "fabricated" and revealed that they were shared by "someone lacking knowledge of our company."

"The duke and duchess work from Montecito, and we're based in Hollywood. They likely think we're all in the same office and that this quote would fly, but the circumstances don't even allow for it," the source added.

The report further shared, "If she's 'marching around' and 'barking orders', no Archewell employee could factually claim that... It's total nonsense."

Moreover, one of Meghan's staffers addressed the controversy which stated that she sent emails to her employees at 5 am.

Another source said, "I've never once ever gotten an email from either of them at that hour - and even if I did, the duchess specifically notes in her email signature that everyone has a different working day, and to not feel obligated to respond outside of normal business hours."