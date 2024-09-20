'Stranger Things' fans get exclusive BTS look at final season

Stranger Things fans were treated to an exciting surprise - an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated fifth and final season.



Cast members Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo surprised superfans Amy and Elicia with a special set tour, giving fans a glimpse into the magic and mementos that bring the world of Hawkins, Indiana to life.

A look back at the iconic series

Each season of Stranger Things has consistently ranked among Netflix's most-watched series.

Season 4 set records, becoming Netflix's most-watched English-language TV series, amassing over 1.35 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days.

The series has received critical acclaim for its storylines, performances, and nostalgic 1980s vibes.

Impact on pop culture

Stranger Things has had a significant impact on pop culture, reviving interest in 80s music and fashion.

Characters like Eleven and songs featured in the series, such as Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill and The Neverending Story, have become cultural phenomena and gone viral across social media.

Who's involved in the final season?

The Duffer Bros have created the show, with director Shawn Levy returning to helm at least one episode of the final season. Levy shared some details about his upcoming gig on the show:

"Yeah. Literally, I'm stammering a bit because I don't know that we're sharing the details of that, but you can do the math. As you know, I've always directed Episodes 3 and 4. We got to get after it, and so with my schedule and the show's schedule, I'm gonna be doing a later episode."

Levy emphasised the importance of delivering a satisfying conclusion.



"It's always a mixture of both with Stranger Things... if you look at any episode of Stranger Things, you can see that the Duffers have always been obsessed with, as they put it, sticking the landing. We've got to stick the landing of every episode, and we tried to stick the landing with the end of every season. So, you better believe we are all of us devoted to sticking the landing with the series finale."

Final season updates

Stranger Things returns in 2025, promising a terrifying farewell to the Upside Down. Catch up on previous seasons on Netflix now.