Prince Harry’s FIVE defining moments in unforgettable photos

King Charles III’s youngest son Prince Harry has always been a headline maker, especially after his dramatic royal exit in 2020 along with his wife Meghan Markle.



But long before the family drama, tell-all memoirs, and his new life with the former Hollywood actress, Harry’s charm and goofy antics had left an impression on his fans’ hearts.

Take a trip down memory lane to let the lilies dance on your cheeks by revisiting the lively Harry’s most unforgettable pictures through the years.



The Duke of Sussex's most hilarious and lighthearted moments never fail to entertain his fans. There are few unforgettable moments of Harry that will leave you in an awe.

In one of the stunning photos, Harry is seen promoting Invictus Games in a funny way as he used to do during his childhood when his mom Princess Diana was alive.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry's playful side has always been part of his charm! In this iconic 1988 photo, a young Harry steals the spotlight during the Trooping the Colour parade by cheekily sticking his tongue out from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Just like any other child, even royal kids have their mischievous moments!

Harry’s goofy pose, as he arrived at the start of Enduro 2008’s Motorcyle Rally for the cause of Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.

In Spare, Prince Harry reflects on the trauma following his mother’s death in 1997, which left him in shock and unable to remember key moments. As a teenager, he was shielded from the public eye, and though he recalls his time at Eton fondly, he also felt out of place among the school’s elite history.

In a rebellious 2009 moment, Prince Harry ditched royal protocol during the VeuveClicquot Manhattan Polo Classic by drinking champagne from a trophy—only to hilariously spit it all over a teammate! The unexpected "royal champagne shower" proved Harry was just as cheeky as ever.

In this 2014 photo, Harry is seen channelling his inner detective during the Queen's Young Leaders Programme launch.

Playfully brandishing a magnifying glass, he held it up to his eldest brother Prince William while pulling exaggerated faces of shock and horror, adding a dose of classic sibling banter to the event.



William and and Harry were once inseparable, sharing a deep brotherly bond as they navigated royal life together. However, recent years have seen a growing rift, intensified by Harry’s memoir, the Netflix series, and his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Despite the current strains, there remains a possibility for reconciliation. A return to unity within the royal family could honor Princess Diana’s legacy and fulfill her wish for her children to be together.

