Prince William adds new staff with keen consideration for Prince George

Prince William made a brand-new addition to the team as he prepares for his upcoming role in the royal family.

The Prince of Wales, who is the next in line to the throne, has officially appointed his new staff after his previous equerry Cmdr Rob Dixon returned to the navy after four years with William.

Now, the role has been taken over by Sqn Ldr Mike Reynolds, who is on secondment from the RAF and seasoned helicopter pilot like Prince William himself, reported The Sun.

Equerries act as personal assistants to the royals, though are relatively rarely required for duty.

The news comes just a week after the father of three was reportedly setting up plans for his three children, especially his heir, 11-year-old Prince George.

William previously shared during a Buckingham Palace Garden party in May that his son, George, is a “potential pilot in the making.”

It appears that decision to hire Reynolds may have been influenced by keen interests of his Prince George and the aim to guide him in his future aspirations.

Meanwhile, Prince William is secretly stepping up in his role as cancer-stricken King Charles is reportedly speeding up his succession plans.

William was also actively supporting his wife Kate Middleton during her nine-month cancer treatment this year, as he pulled back on some of the royal engagements this year.

Now that Kate’s treatment is completed, it is understood that William will not be more involved in his duties, given his fast-approaching responsibilities.