Feds who arrested Diddy working with Tupac's murder trial prosecutors: Report

Diddy is currently behind bars for his alleged sex trafficking ‘criminal enterprise’

Tupac Shakur’s upcoming murder trial has reportedly been linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was recently arrested for his alleged sex trafficking “criminal enterprise.”

According to The Sun, the federal investigators who put Diddy behind bars have been “collating information” with the Las Vegas prosecutors handling the Tupac trial to explore possible connections between Combs and the 1996 shooting of Shakur.

This development follows claims made by Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the prime suspect of Tupac’s murder arrested in September 2023. Davis alleged that Diddy had offered him $1 million to kill Tupac during the height of the East-West Coast rap feud.

Diddy, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has repeatedly denied any involvement, telling AllHipHop in 2008, "This story is beyond ridiculous and completely false... It is a complete lie."

Most recently, the disgraced hip hop mogul was denied bail for the second time and remains locked up in a Brooklyn federal jail, where he is expected to stay until his trial begins.

He is currently facing three charges according to his indictment unsealed on Tuesday, September 17: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.