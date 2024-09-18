David Schwimmer 'surprised' by late Matthew Perry's 'huge compliment'

Matthew Perry held his Friends co-star David Schwimmer in high regard — a fact that took Schwimmer by surprise.

Speaking on Cush Jumbo's Origins podcast, Schwimmer, 57. shared that his late co-star wasn’t always open with him about his feelings during the filming of the hit ‘90s sitcom.

The revelation came as Jumbo recalled a conversation she had with Perry during their time on the series The Good Fight, where Perry spoke highly of Schwimmer's professionalism. Perry described Schwimmer as the "linchpin" of scenes, saying his physical comedy was so precise that it grounded everyone else.

"Without you being the pin, the other things don’t work," Jumbo recalled Perry saying, to which Schwimmer responded with surprise.

“That’s a huge compliment,” Schwimmer said. “I’m surprised to hear it because Matthew was reserved with me, he would not say that to me. But I appreciate that a lot,” he added.

Schwimmer went on to explain that his rigorous theatre training may have been what Perry admired. “I would meticulously structure and choreograph [physical comedy]... maybe that’s what he was referring to.”

Perry, who died of an accidental ketamine overdose in October 2023 at the age of 54, left a lasting impression on Schwimmer.

Following his death, Schwimmer shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, praising Perry’s comic genius and generous heart. "I will never forget your impeccable timing and creativity," he wrote.