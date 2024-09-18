Chrissy Teigen shares adorable snapshot of ‘one big happy family’

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend pose with daughter Luna and internet personality Zoya Biglary in new photo

Chrissy Teigen is embracing the beauty of diversity with all smiles.

On Tuesday, September 17, the 28-year-old model and author reposted a photo of her family striking pose with internet personality Zoya Biglary and her fiancée Alix Traeger.

"One big happy white/Thai/black/Persian family," Biglary captioned the photo as she flashed a wide smile alongside Teigen’s husband, John Legend, and their eight-year-old daughter, Luna Simone, who were all grinning ear to ear.

In addition to Luna, Teigen welcomed six-year-old son Miles Theodore and 20-month-old daughter Wren Alexander with Legend, who was the first African American singer to earn the EGOT status— winning all four major North American entertainment awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).

Additionally, the mother of four who founded Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, has been joined by her eldest kid in the cooking brand.

Luna has taken a new job as a correspondent at her mother’s business.

In a video shared on the brand’s Instagram page, the young girl reviewed all the food at their Back to School carnival event, held in her parent’s backyard.

"Hi, I’m Luna! I’m here at Cravings Back to School Carnival. It was actually in my backyard!" she introduced herself and the event in the reel.

"I’m going to do one bite reviews of all the food here tonight. Let’s go!" Luna added that time.