Paramount+ teases spine-tingling series 'Playing Gracie Darling'

Paramount+, in collaboration with Screen Australia and Screen NSW, has announced its latest international original series, Playing Gracie Darling.

The six-hour supernatural thriller, set to debut in 2025, is produced by Curio Pictures and distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television.

Created and written by Miranda Nation (Undertow) and directed by Jonathan Brough (Rosehaven, The End), the series boasts an ensemble cast led by Morgana O'Reilly (The White Lotus, Season 3) as Joni.

Joining O'Reilly are Rudi Dharmalingam (Wakefield), Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven), Annie Maynard (Upper Middle Bogan), and Anne Tenney (The Castle), with additional casting announcements expected soon.

Playing Gracie Darling revolves around the mysterious disappearance of teenager Gracie Darling during a séance 27 years ago.

In the present day, local children play a seemingly innocent game inspired by the tragedy, but when another girl vanishes, the unsettling mystery resurfaces.

O'Reilly's character, Joni, a child psychologist, returns to her hometown to confront her past and unravel the truth behind her best friend's disappearance.

Teaming up with local sergeant Jay (Dharmalingam), Joni must face her deepest fears as Gracie's sister Ruth (Pacquola) relives the trauma when her own daughter goes missing under eerily similar circumstances.

Morgana O'Reilly expressed her excitement about playing Joni, stating, "Joni is haunted by ghosts from both the past and present, and I'm especially drawn to the relationship between her and her teenage daughter. I devoured the scripts in one sitting. I can't wait to explore this world."

Executive producers Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner of Curio Pictures praised Nation's gripping story:

"[It's] a unique genre mash of mystery thriller, family drama, and coming-of-age."

Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon noted, "Playing Gracie Darling offers a fresh take on the supernatural mystery genre that will captivate audiences both locally and internationally."

Screen NSW's Kyas Hepworth added, "[The show's] blend of crime thriller, coming-of-age, and supernatural elements makes it a compelling addition to Australia's TV landscape."