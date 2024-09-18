Josh Gad regrets 'big mistake' in 'Frozen' after voicing Olaf

Josh Gad, the voice behind Olaf in Disney's Frozen franchise, shared his thoughts on his iconic role during a recent interview at Fan Expo Canada.



Gad admitted, "If I could do it all over again, I would not have lent that snowman my voice. I would've created a different voice."

He explained, "It's very weird being in a supermarket and having a little child go like this…" slowly turning his head to the side.

Gad humorously added, "That was my first big mistake. But, you know, people tell me I have a very unique voice. People seem to like my voice, so I try to give it to them when I can."

Gad has voiced Olaf in the original Frozen (2013), its sequel (2019), and several Disney shorts.

He is expected to reprise his role alongside Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in Frozen 3, scheduled for release on November 24, 2027, and a fourth installment currently in development.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Gad revealed he learned about the third and fourth Frozen films while on vacation in Greece, following their announcement at D23.

Gad shared, "All of a sudden, my phone's blowing up. And people are like, 'Oh my God, I'm so excited about Frozen 3 and Frozen 4.' And I responded, 'So am I?' I had no idea."

He joked, "Nobody thought to call us up and be like, 'Oh, by the way, we're doing two sequels to your movie(s).'"

However, Gad expressed excitement after learning more about the projects, teasing, "But I have since heard some things about it, and it is going to be unbelievable. I'm so excited about what they're dreaming up right now. It's pretty incredible."