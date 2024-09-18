Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein clock in for 'Office Romance' on Netflix

Jennifer Lopez will soon rekindle her love life with Brett Goldstein in 'Office Romance'

Jennifer Lopez is up for an office romance with Brett Goldstein.

On Tuesday, September 17, several outlets reported that the 55-year-old actress is returning for a third project, titled Office Romance, after giving two hits on Netflix, The Mother and Atlas.

According to Deadline, Goldstein, 44, will be co-writing the upcoming romantic comedy with his Ted Lasso alum, writer Joe Kelly.

In addition to the news outlets, the Let’s Get Loud songstress took to her Instagram stories to officially confirm the news.

She reposted Deadline’s article on the social media with a caption that read, "This is going to be fun."

Reportedly, Ted Sarandos' video streaming giant nabbed the project following "a hot bidding war for the feature."

Lopez's announcement of her new movie comes amid her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck.

Despite her personal challenges, the actress and singer has not lost sight of her professional ambitions and continues to eye new projects.

In addition, over the weekend, she was seen out and about with her kids and Affleck, 52, as they prioritise the well-being of their children over everything.

On the work front, Lopez starred in Unstoppable, which premiered on September 6 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

As for Goldstein, he has recently wrapped production of the latest drama, At the Sea and is joining Netflix’s Office Romance alongside Lopez after winning two Emmy Awards in recent years for his work on Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso.