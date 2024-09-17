Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds address 'It Ends With Us' drama with joint move

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds finally address 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are setting the bar too high as they enjoy a romantic stroll in New York, the city that never sleeps.

The couple has been quite inactive ever since Lively’s film It Ends With Us made headlines, accusing the 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum for mishandling domestic abuse in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name.

However, sources previously opened up to various outlets about Lively’s stance on the criticism following the release of her film.

According to a source who spoke to People Magazine, the actress was upset by the online hate she received, and was 'pretty surprised at the backlash and drama' surrounding the romantic drama's release.

Meanwhile, her husband was reportedly quick to react to the situation, offering millions for his wife’s role to buy out co-producer Justin Baldoni’s stake in the franchise.

The film that turned out to be Lively’s most successful venture, closed with a whopping $309 million worldwide, surpassing a budget of just $25 million.

The film adaptation of It Ends With Us premiered on August 9, sparking a heated dispute between its two producers.