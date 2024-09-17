Emily Blunt shares insights on 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Emily Blunt, who played Emily Charlton in the 2006 hit film Devil Wears Prada, recently opened up about the upcoming sequel at the American Institute for Stuttering 18th Annual Gala.



When asked about her involvement, Blunt initially hesitated but eventually shared her thoughts.

"I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again," Blunt jokingly told People magazine, referencing her iconic character's sharp style.

She also quipped about the challenges of revisiting the role, "I’m hoping for [another stomach flu]."

Blunt credits the original film for enhancing her fashion sense.

"I didn’t know enough in any way about the fashion industry going into that movie," she revealed to Variety in November 2023.

"I think I’d just been dressing like a teenage boy until that happened, and I learned a lot," Blunt humorously added, highlighting the film's impact on her personal style.

The sequel's development was announced in July, with Disney engaging in talks with original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.