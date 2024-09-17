 
Tuesday September 17, 2024
Nicki Minaj cancels 'Pink Friday 2' deluxe edition for new 'Pink Friday 3' album

Nicki Minaj announced replacing priorly announced rendition, release date to be revealed

By Web Desk
September 17, 2024
Nicki Minaj on not releasing 'Pink Friday 2' deluxe edition

Nicki Minaj seems to have had a change of mind regarding her upcoming album.

On Sunday, September 15, the 41-year-old rapper posted on X (previously Twitter) and shared a lengthy statement with fans about her plans to shelve the release of a Pink Friday 2 deluxe version and instead, select portions of the album's tracks, along with wholly new material, into a brand new album titled Pink Friday 3.

“Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album,” Minaj revealed. “I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The 'anxiety' song] for the remainder of the tour tho …and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks.”

Minaj opened up on the inspiration behind deciding to throw a whole new album, saying that “the new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album.”

“Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I’ll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries,” she continued in her post.

She further elaborated why she made Pink Friday 3 entirely separate.

PF2 means so much to me. As my 1st album as #PapaBear mama, it’s just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren’t aware of.”

The artist urged how “every song on there” was put up “in a specific order” and “to honour that,” she decided not to make a deluxe version.

“I’m going to give it the respect & integrity it deserves as a beautiful body of work & not add anything else to it. 1 or 2 songs is no big deal but 5-7 songs feels a little sloppy right now (In my humble opinion).”

“This era has just been so successful, rewarding, satisfying, etc. after much thought, I want to be for CERTAIN that I am being intentional about every single decision being made around both PF2 AND PF3,” Minaj explained.