Nicki Minaj cancels 'Pink Friday 2' deluxe edition for new 'Pink Friday 3' album

Nicki Minaj seems to have had a change of mind regarding her upcoming album.
On Sunday, September 15, the 41-year-old rapper posted on X (previously Twitter) and shared a lengthy statement with fans about her plans to shelve the release of a Pink Friday 2 deluxe version and instead, select portions of the album's tracks, along with wholly new material, into a brand new album titled Pink Friday 3.
“Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album,” Minaj revealed. “I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The 'anxiety' song] for the remainder of the tour tho …and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks.”
Minaj opened up on the inspiration behind deciding to throw a whole new album, saying that “the new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album.”
“Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I’ll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries,” she continued in her post.
She further elaborated why she made Pink Friday 3 entirely separate.
“PF2 means so much to me. As my 1st album as #PapaBear mama, it’s just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren’t aware of.”
The artist urged how “every song on there” was put up “in a specific order” and “to honour that,” she decided not to make a deluxe version.
“I’m going to give it the respect & integrity it deserves as a beautiful body of work & not add anything else to it. 1 or 2 songs is no big deal but 5-7 songs feels a little sloppy right now (In my humble opinion).”
“This era has just been so successful, rewarding, satisfying, etc. after much thought, I want to be for CERTAIN that I am being intentional about every single decision being made around both PF2 AND PF3,” Minaj explained.
