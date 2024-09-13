Dwayne Johnson redefines traditional masculinity: 'Not being tough'

'The idea of asking for help is actually a superpower,' proposes the former WWE star

Dwayne Johnson believes true strength comes from vulnerability.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly discussing the upcoming Moana sequel, the actor, 52, got emotional while discussing how his view of masculinity has evolved.

"The idea of asking for help is actually a superpower," the former WWE star shared. “Masculinity, to me, is not being tough. It’s not being a badass. It’s having the confidence to look inside and say, 'This is what I’m feeling, and it’s okay.'”

Reflecting on his role as Maui in Moana, Johnson explained how the character resonates with him on a personal level. He described Maui as someone who puts on a show, making others feel good, but carries deep emotional struggles beneath the surface. He likened it to holding a ball underwater, saying, "Eventually, you’ve got to let the ball go, and it’s going to explode."

The Jumanji actor emphasised that showing vulnerability, even as someone who is seen as strong, is a key part of his portrayal of Maui.

“You can be strong, you can be big, you can be independent, but it’s okay to ask for help,” Johnson said. “Even the strongest of people need help.”