Emily in Paris: Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu reveals THIS co-star her top pick

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 premiered on September 12 on Netflix

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu revealed the most treasured moments from the second part of the fourth season of Emily in Paris.



In addition to the new location, Rome, the actress told People that one guest co-star made her latest season extra special with his "crazy" personality.

"I had so much fun with Rupert Everett in Rome," the French actress reflected on the most memorable scene of the newly premiered part, which was working with Rupert Everett.

Leroy-Beaulieu, 61, recalls that though they did not know each other before working in season four, part two of the hit Netflix series, "It was so much fun because his personality is crazy." she adds, "That was a really great moment."

In episode 10 of the latest season, Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie Grateau, the stylish PR executive in the romantic comedy-drama, was looking for an office in Rome when she reunites with an old friend, interior designer Giorgio Barbieri, played by Everett.

Everett, 65, brings the jokes and charms in his guest role as he helps Sylvie with her favour.

