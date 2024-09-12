Imran Khan displeased with Gandapur's 'vulgar remarks' against journalists

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. — Facebook/AliAminKhanGandapur/YouTube/PTI

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan expressed displeasure over Khyber PakhtunKhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s vulgar remarks against journalists during a party's September 8 power show in Islamabad by deeming them “inappropriate” on Thursday.



Gandapur uttered irresponsible and inappropriate comments about the journalists during a public rally in Islamabad on Sunday, which was a major event for the embattled party.

Hurling insults at the newspersons, the KP CM had alleged that a group of journalists were “campaigning against the PTI” besides vowing to “confront” them and asked the party workers to identify and expose them.

While denouncing KP CM’s act, the PTI founder in a statement said: “Ali Amin Gandapur should not have passed such remarks about the journalists.”

“Ali Amin Gandapur said way too much during his emotional speech,” Imran said, adding: “I do not support Ali Amin Gandapur’s remarks about the journalists.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by journalists in Pakistan, the PTI founder further added: “The pressure, in which, journalists are working, they are doing jihad.”

Notably, earlier on Monday, Imran was asked by journalists about Gandapur’s controversial remarks and the use of foul language against media workers at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail

Responding to it, he expressed ignorance about what the party stalwart said in the speech.

Some journalists questioned how come the ex-PM was unaware of Gandapur's remarks when he knew all important developments taking place in the country, while being in jail.

However, the PTI founder insisted that he is "completely unaware of what is happening outside the jail”.

Moreover, following KP CM’s remarks, rights organisations and media bodies demanded an apology from him along with asking PTI to investigate this matter.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) and Aurat Foundation denounced KP CM’s comments against the journalists, especially women present during the public rally.

Denouncing the KP CM’s statement, the AEMEND had said: “In Pakistan, journalists are performing their duties under unfavourable circumstances. PTI should inquire Gandapur for his language against the journalists, who are performing their duties under pressure and regulations, and he should apologise to the journalist community for his use of inappropriate words.”

In addition to AEMEND, Aurat Foundation also expressed outrage over his inappropriate remarks and said in a statement: “The chief minister's language was threatening. He has proved his moral decline by speaking against women. By using these words, he has clearly violated Section 10 of the Cyber Crimes Act 2016, which deals with "cyber terrorism" and Section 10A, which deals with "hate speech.”

Subsequently, on the same day, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan offered an “unconditional apology” after Gandapur uttered inappropriate words.