Prince William, Kate Middleton take major step for the sake of monarchy

Prince William, Kate follow Harry, Meghan’s footsteps to save monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton, despite their grievances with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are taking a strikingly similar approach to the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are often criticised for their media exposure and their attacks on the royal family, which has also deepened their rift with the Waleses.

However, as the Prince and Princess of Wales broke a major tradition announcing Kate’s positive health update, a royal expert claims that William and Kate are no different.

“Kate and William are selling themselves just as ruthlessly and calculatedly as Harry and Meghan do,” journalist Tim Teeman told The Daily Beast.

“The difference is, Harry and Meghan are standing at the cash register, ready to take your money (or not), while Kate and William are standing to the side, nervously thanking you for coming to the store, ready to direct you to the cash register, if you, like, want.”

Teeman explained that “selling of royalty is not new” since Queen Elizabeth II herself did it and so did the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

“They all do it with their ceremonies and rituals and palaces. The mode of that selling has shifted over the years, but the intent is still the same,” he explained.

“This family wants the British public to continue to fund its existence.”

Kate and William released a glossy family video in which the public got to see a rare glimpse of the royal in an intimate setting, while the Princess announced she was “cancer-free.”

The commentator also suggested that the members of the royal family will continue with this practice to “keep shelling out tourist dollars” to “retain Charles, and William, and whoever comes next as their heads of state.”