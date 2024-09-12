Kate Winslet slams body-shamers for using ‘abusive’ language in early career

Kate Winslet calls people out for abusive public language in her early career

Kate Winslet has recently slammed body-shamers for abusive public scrutiny during her acting career.



Speaking on How to Fail podcast, the Titanic star revealed she never worried about her physical appearance before joining Hollywood.

Speaking on the How to Fail podcast, Winslet said, “Had I stood up for myself more, and been clear and called people out for abusive language, actually, it may have in turn given other actresses the inspiration to do the same.”

Sharing insight into her early role in Ang Lee’s Sense and Sensibility adaptation aged 19, the actress mentioned, “I was actually little anyway. I remember having my measurements taken and the costume designer going ‘Cor! 26-and-a-half-inch waist!”

“I wasn’t even aware of what was small or a big measurement. I didn’t have a clue. But I do remember I was actually fairly petite,” she pointed out.

Winslet explained, “The Nineties [were a] strange time where it was thought that women were all meant to be a certain size.”

“It was a really rough introduction into being famous and it put the fear of God in me,” remarked the actress.

Winslet added, “After Titanic, I made active choices to do the smallest things I could find while I was learning who I was.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress, who goes topless in her latest movie Lee, lashed out at viewers who called her “brave” for filming nude scenes without first undergoing a Hollywood exercise regime.

“Brave is going to the front line. Brave is being a NHS nurse during Covid. It’s not flipping brave to go topless or have no makeup or no Botox…That’s just being a real person,” she stated.

Winslet further said, ““I don’t want my body to break down. I don’t want to get injured. So, for me, exercise is not actually about looking a certain way. It’s about not getting injured.”