Prince Harry sends clear message to King Charles, William

Prince Harry sends clear message to King Charles after his announcement

Prince Harry has seemingly sent a message to his royal relatives as he revealed his 'best gift' and 'beloved people'.

The Duke of Sussex has tried to clear the air about his alleged expectations from his dad King Charles and brother Prince William in new message.

Harry has reiterated that he's fully enjoying life in the US with Meghan and their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



Harry, who's set to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday on Sunday (September 15, 2024) made it clear that his priority remains fatherhood.



In an email to PEOPLE, Harry says: “The best gift I've ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad.”

Harry is said to be planning to celebrate his big day with Meghan and their children, followed by a gathering with close friends internationally at his Montecito mansion.



"Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats," a friend previously told the outlet.



"As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself."

During his recent trip to the UK, Harry, who found an opportunity to share a room with William, maintained his distance and di did not speak to him, giving an impression as he has moved on from his royal relatives.

The Duke is currently focusing on his Archewell Foundation, and a series of entertainment projects through his and Meghan's Netflix deal.

