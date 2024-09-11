Prince William drops major hint over Princess Charlotte’s future royal role

Prince William and Kate Middleton may already be paving way for Princess Charlotte’s future in the royal family after a milestone event.

In a rare occasion, Prince William hinted where his daughter’s passions may lie, which will eventually shape her career path, especially after her father ascend to the throne.

The future King, on Tuesday, visited the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, and made a rare admission about Charlotte while talking to Ruby Davies, one of the pupils at the school.

“Charlotte loves her performing and dancing as well,” William told Ruby. “So, I am going to show her your video when I get home.”

Ruby, who had won the individual reciting competition for Welsh learners, handed William a book of postcards written by the students and gave him friendship bracelets for his children.

“That's so sweet,” Prince William told her. “Did you put them together yourself? They’re going to wear those, you'll see them out and about,” adding that he’ll “keep them away from Louis because he'll try and steal all his sister's bits.”

The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who turned nine this year, is popularly known for her poise and composure, watching over her two brothers, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6.

While Charlotte has great potential of being a senior member of the royal family, but she would not be expected to be a full-time time royal, Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Richard Eden revealed previously.

“From what I hear, the Prince and Princess of Wales want Charlotte to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal,” Eden said.

“Personally, I would prefer to see a larger Royal Family, carrying out more official engagements and meeting more members of the public. If Charlotte is to get a job and not be an active member of ‘The Firm,’ she needs to be ready to step into the breach, if needed.”