Meghan Markle rushes to Archie, Lilibet leaving glitzy event in Montecito

Meghan Markle left fans guessing as she mad a quick exit from a glitzy event to reach her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The Duchess of Sussex, who attended the grand opening of a bookstore near her home in Montecito this week, left the event suddenly to rush to her and Harry's kids.

Meghan "made a dash for the door” after sharing remarks and listening to others from the front row, according to reports in Town & Country.

As she was leaving, Meghan apologetically said: “I’ve got to make dinner for the kids."



“Wasn’t that incredible?” The former Suits actress said of the evening’s program.



The grand opening was the second night of a two-day celebration for the bookstore, owned by literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson.



On the first night, Meghan was joined by her husband Harry at the friends and family party, during which the Duke pointed to his memoir Spare when asked if he had a book recommendation.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito after saying goodbye to royal jobs in 2020, and live there with their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.