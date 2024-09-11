Prince William takes thoughtful initiative to please Kate Middleton 

Prince William issued a meaningful statement after Princess Kate won a battle against cancer.
On September 10, the Prince of Wales visited Llanelli, a town in Wales, soon after Catherine's health update which left fans delighted.
During his one-day trip, the future King of England honoured the Welsh female rugby players and aimed to give every former woman player their "rightful place."
William's thoughtful initiative might please his beloved wife who advocates for women's rights.
The message shared on the Wales family's official Instagram page reads, "The @WelshRugbyUnion’s “Missing Caps” campaign is working to find and celebrate the amazing female players who have represented Wales but never received their deserved cap."
"It was an honour to meet and recognise some of those former players as part of the campaign, and to look ahead to next year’s World Cup."
"It’s so important to give these amazing women the recognition they deserve for representing Wales. Since 2021, 50 former players who didn’t originally receive their caps have been awarded one, but the search continues for more!"
"Let’s make sure every former player gets their rightful place in history."
Princess Charlotte expected to 'get a job' and not be a 'full-time royal' in the future
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex breaks King Charles's heart with a surprising decision
Halle Berry opens up about feeling like a pioneer for black women in Hollywood
Chester Bennington's son Jaime gets brutal backlash after he accused Linkin Park of dissing late father
Beyonce shares rare insight into family life with husband Jay-Z and kids
Selena Gomez shares her journey with Lupus and Bipolar disorder