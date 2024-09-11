Prince William takes thoughtful initiative to please Kate Middleton

Prince William issued a meaningful statement after Princess Kate won a battle against cancer.

On September 10, the Prince of Wales visited Llanelli, a town in Wales, soon after Catherine's health update which left fans delighted.

During his one-day trip, the future King of England honoured the Welsh female rugby players and aimed to give every former woman player their "rightful place."

William's thoughtful initiative might please his beloved wife who advocates for women's rights.

The message shared on the Wales family's official Instagram page reads, "The @WelshRugbyUnion’s “Missing Caps” campaign is working to find and celebrate the amazing female players who have represented Wales but never received their deserved cap."

"It was an honour to meet and recognise some of those former players as part of the campaign, and to look ahead to next year’s World Cup."

"It’s so important to give these amazing women the recognition they deserve for representing Wales. Since 2021, 50 former players who didn’t originally receive their caps have been awarded one, but the search continues for more!"

"Let’s make sure every former player gets their rightful place in history."