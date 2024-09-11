Demi Moore unconventional bedtime routine keeping her single

Demi Moore appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on September 9, where she jokingly revealed why she's still single.

When Fallon asked her about sleeping with dogs, Moore admitted, "OK, I sleep with dogs."

She continued, "If anybody saw my nighttime routine if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am."

Moore described how she sets up her bed to accommodate her dogs, saying, "I have propped pillows so that the dogs of a certain size can get under the covers with me. I have two beds for the little ones, so they have a bed within the bed."

She half-heartedly joked, "Hence why I'm single," suggesting that her pets leave no room for a romantic partner.

According to a source, Moore's friends are concerned that her commitment to her nine dogs is affecting her love life.

"Demi always says her dogs mean more to her than any people in her life, aside from her kids, and she doesn't see a thing wrong with that," the insider said. "They bring her so much joy and comfort."

The source revealed that Moore prioritizes her dogs over social events, saying, "A night in on the couch with all her fur-babies around her is almost always ten times better than a night out schmoozing at some Hollywood party."

Moore's friends worry that she's shutting off her chances of meeting new people because she uses her dogs as an excuse to stay home. "

She always uses them as an excuse and seems perfectly happy to do so," the insider said.

Additionally, Moore's dogs have "final approval" over her love life, as they need to approve of any potential partners. "If a guy does manage to get invited over, he has to pass the sniff test with her dogs, and if one of them doesn't like him, he's out," the source explained, calling this behaviour "so bizarre."