Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco eagerly anticipate parenthood together

Selena Gomez talks about her evolving vision of motherhood.

Selena Gomez opens up about her path to motherhood with calm honesty, revealing that her journey may look different than she once envisioned.

"It’s not necessarily the way I imagined it," she admits, reflecting on her dream of becoming a parent.

"I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. But I’m in a much better place with that now."

The singer recently revealed about her journey before finding love, sharing that she spent five years single, with only a few dates in between.

Reflecting on that time, she shared, "I thought, Okay, if this is where I’m at, what’s most important to me? The answer was family."

"Unfortunately, I can’t carry my own children due to medical issues that would put both my life and the baby’s at risk. It was something I had to grieve for a while."

Despite the heartache, she remains hopeful about her path to motherhood and focused on the importance of family in her life.

The star expressed gratitude for alternative paths, including surrogacy and adoption, which she sees as exciting possibilities.

"I'm thankful for these options," the singer shared.

"There are so many people who long to be moms, and I’m one of them. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, even if it’s different. In the end, I don’t care—it’ll be my baby, and that’s what matters."

