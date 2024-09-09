'Royals in prison': Legendary actor makes shocking claims

English actor makes new shocking claims about royals and their life

Legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen has made new shocking claims about royals and their life in new interview.



The 85-year-old appeared supporting Prince Harry after making controversial remarks about the late Queen as he persuaded a copy of the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare during his interview.

In conversation with The Times, McKellen went on saying: "Imagine being born into the royal family. I've been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison."



The English star further commented: "They can't do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?"

Harry, who's gearing up to celebrate his big day, has made several damning allegations against the royals in various interviews and in his memoir since stepping back from royal duties with his wife Meghan in 2020.

"My family literally cut me off financially, and I [needed to be able to] afford security for us," Harry disclosed in a bombshell CBS interview from 2021.

At that time, Harry also expressed, "I will always love [my family], but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."