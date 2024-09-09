Kendrick Lamar gears up for major Super Bowl LIX moment

Kendrick Lamar officially announced his Super Bowl LIX gig on Sunday

Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to rock the stage at the 2025 NFL championship!



The 37-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday, September 8, to announce that he has been tapped to headline the Super Bowl LIX Apple Music halftime show, presented by Roc Nation.

At the beginning of the video, the Grammy Award winner shoots footballs through a throwing machine set before a giant American flag.

"What’s the deal, everybody? My name’s Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59," he began to say in the video. "Will you be pulling up? I hope so."

"You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship, no round twos. … I wouldn’t want you to miss it," Lamar, 37, ramped up the anticipation, giving further details. "Meet me in New Orleans on February 9, 2025."

Lamar’s upcoming gig follows his standout Juneteenth performance, The Pop Out, where he featured iconic artists. Meanwhile, his Drake diss track Not Like Us debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and broke several streaming records.



Additionally, per Deadline, he said in a statement that "Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one."