Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon seen having intense private discussion at TIFF

Ben Affleck skips Toronto film fest to avoid awkward reunion with estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were seen sharing a deeply personal moment at the afterparty for her film Unstoppable during the Toronto International Film Festival.

The two stars, who were seated in a private corner, engaged in an intense conversation with their heads close together.

Lopez dazzled in a disco ball-inspired dress, and was seen placing her hand on Damon's as he bowed his head in a contemplative gesture.



The close conversation comes as a surprise given that Damon is a long-time friend of Lopez’s estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

Affleck who has been friends with Damon since high school and had their breakthrough win for Good Will Hunting in 1997, was notably absent from the event.

Unstoppable sports drama about wrestler Anthony Robles who overcomes the odds despite being born with one leg, features Lopez in a supporting role.

Affleck’s absence from the red carpet comes amid reports of Lopez’s efforts to mend their relationship, which ultimately faltered due to unresolved issues.

A source close to the singer revealed to Page Six that despite her enduring love for Affleck, she struggled with the "darkness" in their relationship.

The source added, "She loves him, she will always love him, that's the problem."