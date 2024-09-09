King Charles issues emotional message as British Paralympians carry Team GB flag

King Charles got emotional while sending heartfelt message to British Paralympians as Matt Bush and Poppy Maskill carried the Team GB flag at the Closing Ceremony in Paris on Sunday.

The 75-year-old paid tribute to the team in Paris, saying they were "inspiring, encouraging and lifting the hearts of all."

The King shared the message on the royal family's social media accounts Sunday. He wrote: "As this wonderful summer of sport comes to a close in Paris, my wife joins me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to the Paralympian athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland – and from across the whole Commonwealth – for their numerous successes at this year’s Games."

Prince William and Harry's father continued: "Behind every medal won lies a wonderful story of courage, commitment and true talent, matched by a determination that has taken you to the very top. We rejoice in your victories, while saluting and celebrating all those who have taken part, as well as thanking the support teams who play such a special part in your achievements."

The monarch concluded: "Your example has succeeded in inspiring, encouraging and lifting the hearts of all. Charles R".

It is to mention that Team GB finished in second in the medals table behind China and above the United States.