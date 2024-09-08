Dakota Johnson's honest confession about caffeine overdose on 'Loser Baby' set

Dakota Johnson speaks up about caffeine overdose on Loser Baby set: Video

Dakota Johnson has recently admitted she was basically overdosing on “caffeine” while filming her directorial debut, Loser Baby.



Speaking to Variety, the Fifty Shades of Grey star revealed she didn’t know Celsius was an energy drink and she consumed plenty on the set of her short movie.

“I discovered Celsius on [the first day] of filming the short and I didn’t know that it was Red Bull,” said the 34-year-old.

Dakota explained, “I thought it was just vitamins and considered it a natural drink because the drink noted it had B12 and vitamin A.”

“I was like, ‘I'm so inspired. I'm awake all night long I’m not sleeping because I’m just thinking about'— and it was because I was having like two Celsius a day,” shared the Madame Web actress.

However, Dakota added, “I didn't realise that I was basically overdosing on caffeine.”

The actress disclosed that it was her costume designer on set who told her about the drinks, saying, “You're basically having four Red Bulls a day.”

After learning about Celsius, Dakota mentioned, “That was really upsetting. But now I know that in dire straits, there’s Celsius.”

“And I’m looking for an endorsement, [because] I’m your girl. Night shoots, they work really well,” she quipped.