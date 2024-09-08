Meghan Markle's five-word take on Prince Archie's Royal ties revealed

In newly surfaced footage from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, Doria Ragland sheds light on the behind-the-scenes tensions regarding Prince Archie’s upbringing.



Ragland defended her daughter Markle's decision to assert her parental choices, stating, "It's almost like it's not your child, it's the institution's child. She's [Meghan] saying no, this is my baby."

The 2022 documentary reveals Ragland’s reflections on the challenges faced over the past five years, highlighting the struggles Meghan has endured in navigating royal expectations while fiercely protecting her family’s autonomy.

The Duchess of Sussex's mother has opened up about the early days of Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry, sharing a charming anecdote from when Meghan first broke the news.

Recalling their phone call, Ragland said, "We were on the phone and she says, Mummy, I'm going out with Prince Harry, and I start whispering, Oh my God."

Doria described the excitement and secrecy that surrounded their early romance, noting that from the beginning, it was "very sort of, Oh my God, nobody can know."

Upon meeting Harry, she was struck by his "handsome" appearance, "really great manners," and the palpable happiness between the couple.

"Once it was announced that they were together, it seemed kind of like a novelty," she added.