Dave Bautista teases ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ reunion In DCU

Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer in all three 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films

Dave Bautista might be looking to reunite with his Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars after teaming up with Pom Klementieff once again.

The duo will be seen together in The Killer’s Game, slated to premiere on September 13 via Lionsgate.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the 55-year-old actor hinted at the possibility of collaborating with his GOTG castmates as the MCU-to-DCU crossover gains momentum.

"I hope so, yeah. That’s kind of my goal," Bautista said. "I’ve already worked with Karen Gillan outside of Guardians and now with Pom. I’d love to work with Chris [Pratt] and Zoe [Saldana] outside of the Marvel Universe too."

Bautista, known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films helmed by director James Gunn, is also keen on joining the DC Universe.

"I’ve been very open to that. It just has to be the right part," Bautista noted. "I love James and would do anything to work with him."

It is pertinent to note that Bautista shares his thoughts after Gunn hinted that some Guardians alums might make their way to the DCU, with speculation around potential appearances by Pratt and Klementieff in upcoming projects.