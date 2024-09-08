Kate Middleton surprises fans with royal comeback at key events

Princess Kate is expected to delight her fans at two upcoming key royal events amid her cancer treatment.

As per GB News, The Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkah claimed that the Princess of Wales might make a "potential" public appearance at the National Service of Remembrance Day on November 10.

The royal expert revealed that if things go as planned, Catherine would join King Charles and the royal family at the Cenotaph.

Moreover, Roya shared that the mother-of-three celebrate the festive season and she could mark her presence at the "Together at Christmas" carol service in Westminster Abbey.



Notably, the royal commentator predicted that if the future Queen cannot attend the event due to her health condition, she will release a video message for her well-wishers.



For the unversed, Kate was previously spotted at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon men's singles final since her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

On June 14, Princess Kate released a health update message, revealing that she is "making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."