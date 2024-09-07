Queen Camilla and ex Andrew Parker Bowles reigniting old flames

Queen Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles reunite for son Tom’s book launch.

Queen Camilla and her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, made a charming reunion on Thursday evening to support their son, Tom Parker Bowles, at the launch of his new book, Cooking & The Crown.

The event, held at The Audley Public House in Mayfair, also saw the presence of their daughter, Laura Lopes, and a host of notable guests, including the affectionate couple Peter Phillips and his new girlfriend, Harriet Spelling.

Tom’s book delves into royal recipes from Queen Victoria’s era to the present day, showcasing the rich culinary history of the British monarchy.

The ex couple was seen beaming with pride as they posed for family photos, reflecting the warm and amicable relationship they’ve maintained since their divorce in 1995.

The Times even reported that the former couple remains "joined at the hip," highlighting their enduring close friendship despite the end of their 22-year marriage.

"He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator," the publication noted.

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Spelling, also made a stylish appearance.

Harriet, radiant in an elegant floral dress, has been frequently spotted with Peter since they went public with their relationship earlier this year at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Rumor has it that they met at a sporting event where their children were present. Peter, the Princess Royal's son, shares daughters Savannah and Isla with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly.



Before his current romance with Harriet Spelling, Peter Phillips was previously in a four-year relationship with Lindsay Steven.

A close friend of the couple revealed to HELLO! that their split was influenced by mounting work and family commitments.