Saturday September 07, 2024
Nicole Kidman shares insights on taking reins as producer

By Web Desk
September 07, 2024
Nicole Kidman details on her experience as a producer, allowing her more control over her career as The Perfect Couple hits the small screen.

The Australian actress, who co-founded Blossom Films in 2010 alongside her producing partner Per Saari, opened up to Sky News about serving as a producer in the industry.

Kidman didn’t hesitate from sharing the thought-process behind creating her latest project as a star-studded murder mystery, revolving around a wealthy family.

She told the outlet at the show’s UK premiere, "It's really so nice to be at this stage of my life where I get to have some control over my destiny.

"That's part of what I love about producing, is I can also help other people when they can come to me [sic.] and I know what to fight for."

In addition, the 57-year-old actress, who recently received AFI’s Life Achievement Award for serving tremendously in the industry, shared that despite being a small company, they get their hands “really in the dirt” by delivering big projects.

The premiere comes just days after The Family Affair actress received a standing ovation for her film Babygirl with Harris Dickinson at the Venice Film Festival. 

For the unversed, The Perfect Couple premiered on Netflix on Thursday, September 5.