Brad Pitt, George Clooney's enduring friendship on full display at 'Wolfs' premiere

George Clooney playfully teased his friend Brad Pitt about his age at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, where they promoted their new film Wolfs.

When the Babylon actor, 60, mentioned wanting to work with people he respects, Clooney, 63, jokingly replied, "He's 74-years-old, and he's very lucky at this age to still be working quite honestly."

Clooney then expressed genuine gratitude, saying they're both fortunate "to have a job and have a career".

The two actors have been friends since starring together in Ocean's Eleven in the early 2000s. Meanwhile, Pitt made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, at the premiere.

Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 31, joined the Tomorrowland actor and his wife, Amal Clooney, 46, for a glamorous night out at the Venice Film Festival.

The couples posed together on the red carpet, with Pitt and de Ramon displaying their affection for each other.

After receiving a four-minute standing ovation for their film Wolfs, they celebrated with a lively dance and hug inside the theater.

The night before, the two couples enjoyed a romantic double date at Ristorante da Ivo, a favorite spot of the Clooneys, where Pitt and de Ramon were inseparable.

Their whirlwind weekend in Venice began with a stylish arrival earlier that day, setting the tone for a memorable trip.